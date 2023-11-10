Begin typing your search...
TN releases holiday list of 2024; five on Monday
According to the release, Tamil New Year and Mahavir Jayanti fall on Sunday. Five holidays fall on Monday and three on Friday.
CHENNAI: Public holidays list for the year 2024 has been issued by Tamil Nadu government on Friday.
In addition to this, with six public holidays January has the highest number of holidays followed by April (5 days). Deepavali falls on October 31, on Thursday, in 2024.
