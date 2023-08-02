TN registers strong reservation to GST proposals for online gambling/gaming

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has registered its strong reservations in the 51st GST Council meeting on Wednesday to certain clauses in the proposed GST on online gaming, casino and horse racing.

Representing Tamil Nadu from here through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu finance minister Thangam Thennarasu "expressed strong reservations on certain clause in the proposals for amendment of GST Acts and Rules in view of the recently enacted Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act in our State."

Thennarasu raised serious concerns and insisted that the amendments to the GST Act must conform with the state legislations as there is a ban on online Gambling (i.e.) online wagering or betting, playing any online games of chance for money or other stakes and specified online games of chance, and had made them punishable offences in the State of Tamil Nadu. Proposing modification to a specific clause, the minister suggested that the definition of Online money gaming in the Act should not include games where the performance or outcome is based on chance or where it is barred by or under any law for the time being in force.

Thennarasu also insisted that the modification suggested should be incorporated in the proposed amendments of the Act. A release issued by Tamil Nadu government said that the GST Council assured to make suitable modifications in amendments based on the suggestions of the state finance minister. The agenda of the meeting included draft proposals to amend the GST Acts and Rules for levy of GST on online gaming, casino and horse racing.