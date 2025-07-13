TN records drop in power consumption

CHENNAI: India witnessed a moderate decline in electricity consumption and peak power demand in the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, with Tamil Nadu recording a sharper fall than the national average.

In contrast, states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra registered increases in peak demand, pointing to region-specific trends in electricity usage.

Data released by the Central Electricity Authority shows that the country's total energy requirement for the April–June 2025 period stood at 4,45,800 million units (MU), a 1.46 per cent decline compared to 4,52,399 MU during the same quarter in 2024. The southern region saw a slightly larger decrease of 1.66 per cent, with energy requirement falling from 1,08,697 MU to 1,06,888 MU.

Tamil Nadu reported a 2.99 per cent drop in electricity consumption, with its energy requirement reducing from 35,675 MU in April–June 2024 to 34,608 MU in the same period this year. The decline was notably higher than both the national and regional averages.

In April 2025, the state consumed 11,902 MU, which was significantly lower than the 12,896 MU recorded in April 2024. The downward trend continued in May, with consumption dipping to 11,383 MU from 11,916 MU the previous year. However, in June 2025, the state saw a reversal, as energy consumption rose to 11,323 MU, up from 10,865 MU in June 2024. This marked a 4.2 per cent increase year-on-year for June.

A similar pattern was seen in peak electricity demand. Tamil Nadu's peak demand in April 2025 was 19,864 megawatts (MW), slightly lower than the 20,326 MW recorded in April 2024. In May 2025, the peak load dropped to 19,156 MW, compared to 20,784 MW in May last year, which remains the state's all-time high. However, June 2025 again bucked the trend, with peak demand rising to 19,665 MW, higher than the 18,498 MW recorded in June 2024.

Despite the fall in demand during the first two months of the quarter, Tamil Nadu met its entire energy requirement and peak load without any shortfall, reflecting a stable power supply position.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded a 0.43 per cent increase in energy consumption and a 3.4 per cent rise in peak demand. Maharashtra, though showing a 0.71 per cent decline in overall electricity use, registered a 6 per cent jump in peak demand, the highest among major power-consuming states.

At the national level, peak demand declined by 2.7 per cent, from 249,856 MW to 243,118 MW, while the southern region saw only a marginal dip of 0.45 per cent.

The TNPDCL officials attributed the drop in Tamil Nadu's power consumption during April and May to relatively milder weather conditions, resulting in lower air conditioner loads. The increase in June is believed to be the result of higher agricultural activity and hotter weather conditions ahead of the southwest monsoon.

POWER DOWN