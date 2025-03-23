TN records 379 matrimonial cybercrimes in 15 months

CHENNAI: As many as 379 complaints from Tamil Nadu were reported in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) related to cyber fraudsters exploiting victims after gaining trust through matrimony websites in the last 15 months, according to Tamil Nadu Police, which has warned public to be wary of fraudsters.

Police said that the fraudsters create fake profiles on these sites and gradually gain the trust of their targets. "Once a close bond is established, they lure victims into scams, such as introducing fake investment opportunities that promise high returns, requesting payments to clear customs charges for a supposed gift they are sending from abroad, or asking for money for an alleged emergency," according to Cyber Crime wing.

The fraudsters appear legitimate with fabricated success stories and false profit figures in their asset portfolio to build confidence and after luring their targets to part with a hefty sum, they disappear.

"The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has issued an advisory to matrimonial sites, recommending the mandatory implementation of proper ID verification and the restriction of VPN users during registration to prevent fraudsters from creating fake profiles," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) - Cybercrime, Sandeep Mittal stated.

Further, the Cybercrime Wing has blocked fake investment websites used by scammers in the matrimonial fraud, including the websites - www.oxgatens.com, www.oxgatens.net, www.cityindexmain.com, and www.cityindexlimited.com, to prevent further online fraud using these sites and protect the public from such investment scams.

The public is requested to dial the cybercrime toll-free helpline number 1930 or register a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in.