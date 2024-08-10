TN receives 96 tmc in excess from Karnataka in start of water year

CHENNAI: The state has received a total of 149.790 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of Cauvery water from Karnataka since the beginning of the water year. It is an excess of 96 tmc of water from the upper riparian state as against the stipulated quantity of 53.770 tmc of water for the same period.

The state, going by the Supreme Court’s verdict in February 2018, en- titled for 9.190 tmc of water in the month of June in a normal year. Sim- ilarly, the state should ensure 31.240 tmc of water and 45.950 tmc of water in July and August respectively. In total, Karnataka should release 86.380 tmc of water in the first three months of the water year.

Since June 1, the state has released a total of 149.790 tmc, taking the water level in Stanley Reservoir to its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet (93.470 tmc) on July 30. The state received an excess of 96 tmc of water and its more than theshortfall (95.832 tmc) of Cauvery wa- ter for the water year 2023-2024.

The state had received only 81.418 tmc of water as against 177.250 tmc of water for the last water year. However, due to active monsoon in the catchment areas, the water level reached the FRL after a gap of 18 months following heavy and sus- tained inflow due to the cloud burst in the catchment area of four reser- voirs, particularly, Kabini in Karna- taka. It brings cheers among the farmers and gives a breather for the water managers that they would not face drought like situation like last year.

Though the inflow in Cauvery came down to 1,200 cusecs at 8 am on Friday (August 9) from 1.71 lakh cusecs, the WRD officials exuded confidence that the inflow would be healthy from upper riparian state as all the four reservoirs - KRS (FRL - 123.20 ft), Kabini (63.40 ft), Harangi (125.25 ft) and Hemavathy (115.10 ft) - in Karnataka have more than 98 per cent water as against FRL.

Hence, any further inflow to these reser- voirs should be discharged down- stream and reach Tamil Nadu.

A senior official also noted that the water level in 925 tanks, six were brimming with water and the water level stood between 75 per cent and 100 per cent in seven tanks.

As many as 25 tanks have water ranging between 50 to 75 per cent, while water level stood be- tween 25 to 50 per cent in 47 tanks. “The tanks are gradually filling up in the Delta region. Frequent rains in the region are further enhancing the water level. We will be in a bet- ter position this year,” he said.