TN raises compensation for landless agricultural workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has approved an increase in compensation and financial assistance provided to landless agricultural workers under the Chief Minister's Uzhavar security scheme.

According to a Government Order issued by P Amudha, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the compensation for accidental death has been revised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Financial assistance for injuries leading to loss of limbs in accidents will now range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The order also revised assistance for natural death from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 and increased the support for funeral expenses from Rs 2,500 to Rs 10,000.

The revision follows the 2025–26 State budget announcement by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, who had stated that compensation and assistance under this scheme would be enhanced. The government order formalising the revision was issued on August 4.

The scheme aims to provide financial relief to landless agricultural workers and their families in cases of accidental death, injury, natural death, and funeral expenses.