TN rains: Flood alert issued in 3 districts as KRP dam fills up

COIMBATORE: A flood alert has been issued to three districts due to an increase in discharge from Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam in Krishnagiri as heavy rains led to a surge in inflow.

A flood alert has been issued to people living along the Thenpennai River in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai as the dam reached 51 feet, as against its full reservoir level of 52 feet on Tuesday. People have been cautioned against venturing into the river to bathe or wash clothes in the flooded river.

Following heavy rains in catchment areas, the inflow into the dam surged to 3,208 cusecs, and the outflow is 4,000 cusecs. As the Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur is also inching towards its brim, the district administration discharged around 2,200 cusecs on Monday night, and it also flows into the KRP dam.

On Tuesday morning, the inflow into the dam was 1101.79 cusecs, and the outflow was 1449.47 cusecs. Currently, the dam’s storage has gone over 40 feet as against its full capacity of 44 feet.

A spate of water released from Kelavarapalli dam has led to toxic foams disrupting vehicle movement on the Hosur-Nandimangalam Road. The discharge of industrial effluents from Karnataka is said to be the reason for foams being formed in the Thenpennai River.

Meanwhile, tourists were barred from taking bath in Hogenakkal as water flow surged from 5,000 cusecs on Monday to 8,000 cusecs on Tuesday, 8 am following rains in Cauvery catchment areas.

The inflow into the Mettur dam increased from 6,233 cusecs on Monday to 9,683 cusecs on Tuesday.

Water storage level in the dam is at 109.33 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet, and 1,000 cusecs of water is released from the dam.