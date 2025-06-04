TN prisons dept to hold special grievance day for warder transfers

CHENNAI: The Office of the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services (TNPCS) has announced a dedicated grievance day on June 9, to address transfer requests from Grade II Warders across Tamil Nadu prisons.

DT Next had carried a story on Tuesday titled ‘Mass transfers irk prison staff ‘.

In an urgent order issued on Tuesday afternoon, Director General Maheshwar Dayal mandated all prison superintendents to facilitate eligible warders seeking transfers.

The initiative aims to improve work-life balance for personnel by allowing relocation after extended postings, the order said.

Warders who have served more than 3 years within their current central prison jurisdiction are qualified to seek transfer.

Superintendents must personally escort eligible staff to the Prisons Headquarters in Chennai with formal petitions.

Each petition requires the warder’s CPS number, bio-data, transfer justification, adverse remarks (if any), and the superintendent’s recommendations.

The directive stresses urgency, instructing prison heads to treat the matter as "most urgent."

This centralised grievance mechanism marks a significant step toward addressing staffing challenges and welfare concerns in the state’s correctional system.

Since the first week of April, the DGP has issued a series of orders transferring more than 400 personnel, including Assistant Jailers. On May 27, the department head transferred a total of 176 Chief Head Warders through a single order, prompting many to approach the High Court to obtain a stay order. Several of them were transferred to locations over 500 kilometres away.