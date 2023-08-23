Begin typing your search...
TN prison inmates watched live streaming of success of Chandrayaan III
TN Prison officials went the extra mile and had made arrangements for inmates of the 9 Central prisons in the state and district prisons to watch the historical event live.
CHENNAI:
"The landing was relayed live for the inmates of prisons of Tamil Nadu. The inmates expressed a lot of happiness and pride in the wonderful achievement of our nation, " TN DGP, prisons said in a press note on Wednesday.
