TN power corporation not linked to Adani deals, says Senthilbalaji

KARUR: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Thursday asserted that the Tamil Nadu government-run electricity corporation has no commercial relationship with Gautam Adani’s company and that the state has the understanding to buy power only from a Central government firm.

The minister, speaking to reporters here, said he noticed references to states including Tamil Nadu in some news reports and social media posts regarding industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been charged in the US regarding solar power contracts.

“I would like to first clarify that as regards Tangedco, there has been no kind of commercial relationship with Adani’s company during the past three years (after the DMK assumed power in May 2021),” he said. “There is no direct contact with Adani firm,” minister Balaji said.