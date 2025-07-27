TN polytechnic students to be trained in 14 courses under Naan Mudhalvan scheme

CHENNAI: Diploma students in polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu will be trained in fourteen trending courses, including Cloud Computing, under the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme during the current academic year, the DoTE said.

According to sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), the training will cover a wide range of skill-based courses such as Cloud Computing, Information Network Cabling, Internet of Things (IoT) and its Applications, Construction Cost Estimation, Drone Surveying, Additive Manufacturing, ITI Industry 4.0 Labs, and Industrial Design Technology.

“This scheme is aimed at identifying students’ talents and providing them with training that can enhance their career prospects. Therefore, college principals must ensure its effective implementation in both letter and spirit,” a senior DoTE official said.

The official added that these are compulsory add-on courses incorporated into the curriculum, and students are required to qualify in them, as their excellence in these subjects will also be reflected in their mark sheets.

As part of the implementation process, faculty development programmes will be held at the beginning of each semester before the introduction of the courses to students, ensuring that faculty members are adequately prepared to deliver the training, the sources added.