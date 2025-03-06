TN polytechnic college lecturers stage stir, seek State to fulfill long-pending demands

CHENNAI: The lecturers from State government polytechnic colleges on Wednesday staged a State-wide protest and urged the government to fulfil their long pending demands, including provide permanent appointments.

Mullaivalavan, state president, Government Polytechnic Teachers Association, said that though the faculty members were given appointment orders after clearing the TN Teachers Recruitment Board, they were not given confirmation orders.

“As a result, even lecturers who were affected by accidents, were unable to take medical leave, and are instead forced to take unpaid leave. Similarly, women lecturers on maternity leave are being denied annual salary increments, citing the absence of probation completion orders. This is gross injustice,” he lamented.

Protesters also claimed that persons with disabilities, who were appointed in polytechnic colleges, have not been receiving monthly conveyance for a long time.

Mullaivalavan added that the demonstration was conducted between 7 am and 9 pm so that students are not affected.

Apart from Chennai, the protest was held in Krishnagiri, Salem, Theni, Madurai and Coimbatore.Protesters also demanded Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan to immediately intervene and resolve their long-standing demands.