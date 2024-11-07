TN Pollution Control Board sanctions Rs 10 crore for state-wide plastic eradication drive

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb the widespread usage of banned plastic items in the state, despite an existing ban, the environment department has issued orders to conduct plastic waste collection and awareness drives, once in a month, in all the urban local bodies.

As per the order, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) will provide a total of Rs. 10 crore to the urban local bodies including Greater Chennai Corporation.

The move is based on an announcement made in the state assembly during the 2024-25 budget session.

Of Rs 10 crore, Chennai Corporation will get Rs. 75 lakh, which is the highest.

"Plastic waste awareness and collection drives will be held once in a month across all municipal corporations (21), municipalities (138), town panchayats (490) and panchayat unions/blocks (388) in the state. The collection drive could be located in a nearby public place identified by the local body, such as the playgrounds of a nearby government school or government college, parks, etc," order issued by department secretary P Senthilkumar said.

During the collection drives, the local bodies should involve volunteers from Green Fellows, National Green Corps, and local NGOs.

The order also suggests the local bodies put in place an incentive mechanism to encourage the public to contribute a significant quantity of any type of plastic. The incentive scheme could be explored with corporates through their CSR funds, it added.

"District collectors and local bodies are encouraged to converge additional funding through central and state government schemes, such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, as well as through collaborations with industry and CSR partners, to cover any extra expenses related to the collection drive," the order stated.

Moreover, a baseline study on plastic usage will be done as part of the initiative.

During collection drives, municipal workers should be engaged along with volunteers.

Also, a drive for e-waste should be conducted in major municipal corporations, the order said.