TN policewomen above 45 can seek exemption from night duty

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner A Arun has issued a directive allowing woman personnel above 45 years of age to claim exemption from routine night duties.

"Keeping in view their long, dedicated professional service and being sensitive to their welfare requirements, women police inspectors, women sub-inspectors, women special sub-inspectors and women head constables working in GCP, who have attained 45 years of age or above, are permitted to claim exemption from routine night duties," the circular from the office of the commissioner stated.

The circular mentions that SHOs (station house officers) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) shall permit when such exemption is claimed and supervising officers have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The GCP had also complied with the chief minister's directive to provide transfer postings for three years to policewomen returning to duty from maternity leave to those districts where their parents or in-laws live, by exempting their seniority.

According to the city police, a total of 86 women police personnel with GCP have submitted formal requests for transfer either within different divisions of Chennai city or to other districts across the state based on their personal circumstances, childcare responsibilities, and family considerations.

"All 86 transfer requests have been fully accommodated by posting them to the locations of their preference, ensuring a smooth transition back into active duty without compromising their family obligations," city police said.