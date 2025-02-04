TN police’s hackathon to fix policing problems in cyberspace

CHENNAI: From surveillance systems for the Dark Web to VoIP call interception and analysis, TN Police Cyber Crime Wing’s hackathon aims to encourage students and firms to use their logical and coding skills in solving policing problems.

The first of the two-day event was held at the DGP office on Tuesday.

“This is event welcomes socially responsible students and firms to tie up with law enforcement agencies in building a safe and secure nation,” stated an official release.

The hackathon event has given five problem statements for the teams to resolve under various titles such as ‘Dark Eye’ – Intelligent Surveillance System for the Dark Web, ‘TorUnveil’ – Deanonymizing Tor Mail (for investigation), ‘VoIPCrack’ – VoIP Call Interception and Analysis, Telegram Sentinel and ‘AdShield’ – Social Media Targeted Advertisement Identification and analysis for cyber scams.

Police said that they received 315 abstracts from various colleges, out of which 54 were screened in the first round by jury members from IIT Madras and ELCOT based on criteria like suitability of the proposed solution, usability, technical and economic feasibility, scope of scalability and scope of deployment. The selected teams will be facing the second round at Chief Office Conference Hall on Wednesday.

In the second round, 15 teams will be selected based on their alignment with police requirements, technical innovation, design durability, and other factors. Top three teams will receive trophies, cash prizes, and certificates, while the remaining 12 teams will receive consolation cash prizes.

Winners will be awarded with trophies, certificates, and cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh while runners up will be awarded Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000. The next 12 teams will be awarded a consolation cash prize of Rs 5,000.