TN Police’s CSG rescued more than 2300 persons during December floods

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police’s Coastal Security Group (CSG) had a busy December with its personnel pressed into service during the floods in Chennai and then in the southern districts.



In Tuticorin, a 200-member CSG team along with trained lifeguards (deployed at Marina beach) helped rescue more than 2300 persons during the rescue operations in the third week of December.

A couple of weeks ago, they gave all assistance to the City Police and rescue personnel during the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai, according to an official release.

Apart from the rescue operations, CSG also had a busy policing month with their team securing a gang which tried to smuggle 529 kg of ganja through sea from Tuticorin, on December 11. Two persons were arrested in the case.

Around the same time, in Pudukottai, CSG personnel arrested a man who was in possession of 8kg of sea cucumber.

Alert patrol by CSG personnel along the Marina beach saved at least four lives of persons who either got pulled in by the waves or attempted suicide.