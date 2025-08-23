TN police embark on pilot project to modernise, humanise force

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police and Indian Police Foundation (IPF) have jointly taken an Internal Police Reforms Project to improve police-public interface at the station level. The pilot project will be held at 15 police stations each in the Avadi Commissionerate and Chengalpattu district, and later in all the police stations in the State.

Considered to be a step towards modernising and humanising the force, the project will focus on improving the police-public interface, expanding citizen-centric services, and enhancing grievance redressal mechanisms at the station level. Special emphasis will be placed on women's security, victim assistance, and improving the working conditions for police personnel.

The reform process will involve meetings with a wide range of stakeholders, including complainants, victims, service-seeking citizens, NGOs, members of the judiciary, and personnel themselves. The goal is to identify core issues, prepare a practical 'change manual', and provide targeted training to all personnel.

Speaking on the collaboration, State police chief DGP Shankar Jiwal stressed on serving communities better, and said, “By fostering trust and streamlining our services, we aim to set a new benchmark for policing in India."

"The Tamil Nadu model, with its focus on ground-level stakeholder consultation, has the potential to create a replicable blueprint for citizen-centric police reforms across the country," said an IPF representative.

The foundation has undertaken similar reform projects in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

B Shamoondeswari, IG (Social Justice and Human Rights), will serve as the State Nodal Officer for the project, which is coordinated by K Radhakrishnan, retired IPS officer and a member of the 5th Police Commission.

The Indian Police Foundation, a multidisciplinary think tank dedicated to improving policing, is led by president and CEO Om Prakash Singh, former DGP of UP, with Dr Ish Kumar, former DGP of Telangana Vigilance, serving as vice president and director for the project.