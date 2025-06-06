TN police chief decrees social media rules for force

CHENNAI: The Director General of Police, Chennai, and the head of the Tamil Nadu Police, Shankar Jiwal, has prohibited police officers from posting official matters on their personal social media accounts and barred them from giving unauthorised interviews to media outlets, including YouTube channels and podcasts.

A memorandum of the orders has been circulated to all officers of the Superintendent of Police rank and above.

The move is considered to be in response to the concerning trend within the force.

Personal officers posting details of official duties, responsibilities, and photographs in uniform on their private social media handles is considered personal social media misuse, as per the circular.

The circular also pointed out the unauthorised media disclosures, where officers giving interviews in a "personal capacity" to YouTube channels and podcasts, sharing sensitive official information related to ongoing cases, victims and accused, is against service rules.

Officers attending private functions in uniform and divulging confidential official information will be considered as uniform misuse and confidentiality breach.

Citing service rules, DGP Jiwal issued explicit instructions prohibiting officers from posting photographs in uniform on their personal social media handles. The DGP also asked his subordinate officers not to share any official information on personal social media handles.

Officers must not share official information, including details of criminal cases (victims, accused, etc.) or confidential information, during interviews given in a personal capacity to any media (YouTube, podcasts, TV, radio, etc).

Officers wishing to participate in private functions or give media interviews must secure prior clearance through proper channels. They must flag such requests to senior officers for vetting and approval. All officers must strictly follow these instructions and ensure officers under their command do the same.

The memorandum also warns of disciplinary action under relevant Conduct Rules in case of any violation of the directives.

This move aims to enhance operational security, protect the integrity of investigations, prevent unauthorised dissemination of sensitive information, and uphold the professional image of the police force by clearly separating personal online activities from official responsibilities.