TN plans placement drives in govt,aided schools; to match pvt HEIs

CHENNAI: With the academic year for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) ending, the Tamil Nadu government will soon commence a State-wide placement drive for UG and PG students of the government and aided colleges along the lines of private institutions.

Tamil Nadu has over 300 government Arts and Science colleges, 41 State-owned engineering colleges, and about 90 polytechnic institutions. "This year, special efforts would be undertaken for the placement drive to benefit a large number of government college students," a senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next.

Stating that every government and government-aided college has a placement cell with professors as members, who will act as a bridge between students and companies, which recruit candidates every year, he said, "though annual placement drive was conducted in government engineering, polytechnic, Arts and Science including engineering colleges, it was not on par with that of the private institutions".

"To make it more effective, the placement centres in the colleges have been revamped and enthusiastic teachers have been given the charge. They have tied up with various industries, companies and multinational organisations. The placement officials will not only help students get jobs and ensure employment stability but also bring in a new professional approach to identify and project their skills," he added.

Pointing out that in addition to the placement cells, there would be a State-wide job fair for the government college students, he said, "There will be a 20 per cent rise in companies participating, providing more job opportunities to the students".

The official said this year government colleges would also provide online mode to connect with the human resources department of the recruiters.

Claiming that several thousand students from engineering, and arts and science colleges were enrolled and trained for various courses under the 'Naan Mudhalvan Scheme' this year, he said the placement drive is expected to be a boon to them.