TN picks 6 dam sites for diverse tourism

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Tourism and Water Resources Department has shortlisted six dam sites, including Mettur, Vaigai and Bhavani Sagar reservoirs, for introducing latest tourism activities. The project aims to develop diverse tourism including reservoir cruises, boating, water sports, adventure sports, restaurants, and resorts.

The other dams are Amaravathi, Aliyar and Krishnagiri. "The proposed activities will generate sustainable funding for dam maintenance through enhanced financial support and revenue sharing for Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department," a senior official from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) said.

Stating that a detailed project report (DPR) has been sought from consultants, he said the scope of DPR will include site study, site survey, including geotechnical survey, topography survey, infrastructure assessment and tourism product mix formulation.

Pointing out that the dam sites currently have various tourism activities going on, the TTDC official said the DPR will include a complete study and assess the latest tourism potential of the sites and its surroundings and will identify and propose technically viable and financially bankable tourism interventions.

"The proposed project will not only create revenue streams, which can establish the dam financially self-sustained towards managing its operation and maintenance expenses but also the scheme will promote and develop unique, state-of-the-art tourism destination which provides an exclusive, enriching, entertaining and eco-friendly tourism experience," he added.

The TTDC official noted that the DPR will also explore the possibilities of public-private partnership.

"Assessment of connectivity, like road network, rail heads and linkages to airstrip and airports in the region, and identification of bottlenecks will also part of the DPR", he added.

The official said the DPR will be ready by the end of the year and will be presented for clearance from state and central authorities.