TN people lost Rs 1,010 cr till July 2025: Police

CHENNAI: The public in Tamil Nadu has lost around Rs 1,010 crores to cybercrimes until July this year, of which Rs 314 crores have been frozen and Rs 62.4 crores have been returned to victims after obtaining necessary court orders, according to the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing.

In 2024, Rs 1,673 crores were lost to cyber frauds, of which Rs 772 crores were frozen and Rs 84 crores were returned to the victims.

However, officials pointed out that the Tamil Nadu cybercrime wing has been a pioneer in rescuing individuals before they are completely victimised.

Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has successfully conducted a mass storming operation named “Operation Thiraineeku-I” in which 76 accused were arrested in connection with 135 FIRs and 20 CSRs linked to 158 NCRP complaints, where the total loss of such complaints is Rs 41.97 crores.

Under the Pan-India operation – “Operation Hydra”, 7 cyber criminals from various states like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, and Delhi involved in high-impact cyber crimes were arrested. The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has detained 18 cyber offenders under the Goondas Act.