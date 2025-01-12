TN people keen to elect DMK once more, thanks to efficient administration, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Notwithstanding the Centre 'ignoring' Tamil Nadu and political rivals trying to create rumours about the ruling dispensation, the DMK-led government was delivering efficient administration and the people of the state were therefore inclined to vote for the party once again in next year's elections, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday.

In a letter to party men extending his Pongal festival greetings, the ruling DMK President also exhorted them to sincerely work for people's welfare and be "true to their trust on us."

"The people of Tamil Nadu are firm that the DMK government should come to the ruling saddle for the seventh time (in 2026), thanks to the Dravidian model government's transparent rule and efficient administration with clear-cut schemes that has resulted in various achievements, despite the Centre regularly ignoring Tamil Nadu and political rivals trying to spread rumours," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu has been making rapid strides in attracting investments, women's safety among others under the DMK rule, Stalin added.

He greeted people and party workers on the occasion of Pongal, the first day of auspicious Tamil month 'Thai' which falls on January 14 and urged them to celebrate it with vigour, saying the festival signified unity.