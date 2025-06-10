TN outpaces Europe in SDG performance: Planning panel

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has outpaced Europe in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and is on track to potentially exceed its target, thanks to key government interventions and policy initiatives, said a comprehensive study by the State Planning Commission (SPC).

It was one of the four studies that the commission submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. The other reports pertained to rural non-farm employment, boosting automobile manufacture, and focusing on the knowledge economy. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the vice chairman of SPC, and J Jayaranjan, executive vice chairman, submitted the reports in the presence of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam.

"With our SDG performance surpassing Europe's overall average, and bold strides in rural jobs, EVs, and the knowledge economy, Tamil Nadu's $1 trillion economy vision is well within reach. To sustain the momentum, the State Planning Commission has released four key reports, including a detailed road map for SDG," Stalin said.

A comprehensive study on rural non-farm employment revealed a significant shift away from agriculture. One of the most striking findings of the study was that non-farm workers earned nearly four times more than agricultural labourers.

More than 75% of male workers and 50% of female workers are employed in non-agricultural activities, marking a 20% decline in agricultural dependence since 2012, highlighting a structural shift in rural livelihoods. The study conducted across 12 villages in 6 districts found that younger workers (aged 15–34) were leading this transition, preferring non-farm jobs due to better wages and more stable employment opportunities.

While construction was the dominant sector for male workers, manufacturing was the primary employer for women across all age groups.

Another report, "Reimagining TN – path to knowledge economy", examined the global and national context of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and highlighted the opportunities for Tamil Nadu to emerge as a major hub for high-value, knowledge-based services.

It also outlined strategies to accelerate growth and redefine manufacturing by embracing advanced technologies, fostering innovation, and encouraging sustainable practices. It also underscored the need to strengthen the MSME sector as a vital engine of job creation and economic resilience, suggesting ways to improve competitiveness, digitisation, and market access.