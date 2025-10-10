TN orders State-wide inspection of pharma units

CHENNAI: Taking note of the deaths of children in other parts of the country after consuming contaminated cough syrup manufactured in the State, Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has ordered extensive inspections of all pharmaceutical manufacturing units across the State.

The action follows an alert received on October 1 from Madhya Pradesh, which blamed a batch of Coldrif syrup from Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, for the death of several children in Chhindwara district in MP since September 4.

In a press release, the government said the officials here acted immediately and raided the pharma unit on the same day and imposed a State-wide ban on the syrup. Samples sent for emergency analysis revealed a shocking concentration of 48.6% w/v of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol (DEG), a known poison.

Subsequently, on October 3, the State government issued a stop-production order, sealed the manufacturing facility, and initiated the process to permanently cancel the company's drug licenses. Alerts were also sent to Odisha and Puducherry, where the drug was distributed, and a report was filed with national drug regulators.

The case has also triggered internal disciplinary action, with two senior drugs inspectors from Kancheepuram suspended for failing to conduct a mandatory inspection last year.