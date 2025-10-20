'TN only State where CM not wishing majority celebrating Diwali': BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan

CHENNAI: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday alleged that Tamil Nadu is the only state where the Chief Minister was not wishing the majority of the people who were celebating Diwali and accused them of discriminating against Hindus.

After celebrating Diwali with party members by bursting crackers at her residence in Saligramam, Chennai, the BJP leader told ANI

"We want to exhibit our culture because in Tamil Nadu, following the culture - particularly Hindu culture and celebrating Hindu festivals itself is viewed as not aligning with secularism. It is very unfortunate...Tamil Nadu is the only state where the CM is not wishing the majority of the people who are celebating Diwali. So, why are they discriminating against Hindus?..."

"You are the CM of Tamil Nadu, so many people are celebrating and it is unpardonable that the CM is discriminating against the Hindus and not wishing. His pseudo-secular face has been exposed...People will answer in 2026," she said, referring to MK Stalin.

Earlier Union Minister L Murugan on Monday celebrated Diwali at his residence in Koyambedu and extended greetings to the people, urging them to support locally made products and promote traditional Indian craftsmanship.

"Please use locally produced products like khadi. I too wear dhoti and shirt produced by our local weavers," Murugan, who is Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting & Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, told reporters.

The Union Minister slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, saying he has not greeted people on Diwali.

"Every year, we expect the Chief Minister to wish people for the Hindu festival Diwali. He may be a DMK president, but as the CM of the state, he should wish the people," Murugan said.

He said people of the state will defeat DMK in 2026 election.

Meanwhile, the devotees thronged Malaikottai Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli to offer prayers to Lord Vinayagar on the occasion of Diwali. People across the country are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.