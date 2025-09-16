TN needs over tenfold rise in charging stations, says report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has just one public electric vehicle (EV) charging station for every 316 registered EVs, far above the recommended norm of six to 30 vehicles per charger, according to a status report on public charging infrastructure prepared by Guidance Tamil Nadu and the Institute for Transportation & Development Policy (ITDP).

The report notes that neighbouring Karnataka has the lowest vehicle-to-charging station ratio at 81 vehicles per charger, while Uttar Pradesh has the highest at 510 EVs per charging point.

The study warns that the shortage of chargers is slowing EV adoption despite Tamil Nadu’s early push towards electric mobility. As of August 2025, the state had 4,47,469 registered EVs but only 1,413 public charging stations.

“TN has one charging station for every 316 EVs on average, which shows there are fewer chargers per electric vehicle compared to some other states. This effort to streamline infrastructure creation will improve these numbers,” said Sooraj EM, Deputy Manager, ITDP India.

The status report was released along with the Tamil Nadu Public Charging Infrastructure Guidelines at the Investment Conclave in Hosur by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Raaja. The guidelines are the first comprehensive state-specific framework in India and are expected to serve as a key reference for future EV infrastructure planning and implementation. They represent a critical step towards operationalising the EV charging mechanism outlined in the 2023 EV policy.

The guidelines also aim to provide clarity for private investors, charging operators, and government stakeholders, establish uniform standards across cities, and build user confidence in the safety and reliability of charging. They also support better grid management by encouraging smart charging and renewable integration, reducing the risk of power stress. Most importantly, they will form the operational backbone of the state’s EV policy, enabling consistent, user-friendly, and safe scaling of adoption while positioning Tamil Nadu as a leader in clean mobility.

Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa, in his foreword, described the guidelines as “a practical roadmap for rolling out infrastructure in a way that is inclusive, scalable, and responsive to the needs of both users and investors.”

“Setting up EV charging infrastructure is tricky because it involves multiple agencies. To simplify who does what and how, guidelines are the way forward. Not many states have such contextualised guidance to handhold all stakeholders,” said Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman, Deputy Director, ITDP India, who was present at the launch.