TN NABARD marks 44th anniversary, launches Rs 50,000 crore support

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Regional Office of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) celebrated its 44th Foundation Day in the city, unveiling a series of technology-driven initiatives and reporting a record Rs 50,000 crore in support to the state during FY 2024–25.

The event also saw the release of a booklet on Indicative Unit Cost of Investments in Agri-Allied sectors for 2025–26, which will serve as a guide for bankers and farmers to assess crop loan financing. A mobile app, NABTRACE, designed to ensure traceability in agricultural commodities, was also launched.

According to R Anand, Nabard's Chief General Manager for Tamil Nadu, the state received the highest disbursal from the agency across India, including Rs 38,700 crore towards rural infrastructure projects. These include the creation of over 41.5 lakh hectares of irrigation, 73,000 km of rural roads, and 9.2 lakh metric tonnes of scientific storage capacity.

The agency is also supporting a range of pilot schemes in TN, including drone-based Custom Hiring Centres for agriculture, seaweed farming initiatives, cluster-based MSME development, etc. A shared services platform, Sahakar Sarathi Pvt Ltd, is being established to provide digital tools to cooperatives.

In his address, the CGM also highlighted Nabard's continued effort to digitise Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across Tamil Nadu. PACS digitalisation, launched as part of a national mission in 2022, is expected to enhance transparency, credit access, and customer service for farmers in the state, he said.

Palanivel Thiagarajan, the Minister for IT and Digital Services, who was the chief guest, lauded Nabard's long-standing contribution to rural infrastructure through special funds. He specifically highlighted its support for PACS in Tamil Nadu, calling it a “critical leap” in ensuring better service delivery at the grassroots.

In her address, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the Chair of the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, stressed the importance of climate resilience and water security in agriculture. Referring to past collaborations with Nabard, she called for deeper partnerships in what she termed the “Evergreen Revolution,” securing food supply in the face of climate uncertainty.

Nabard also honoured several institutions for their contributions to rural development. V Srinivasan, General Manager, RBI, praised Nabard's growth over the decades and urged the agency to take a leadership role in developing solutions to climate-related risks in the rural finance ecosystem.