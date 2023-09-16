TN MPs delegation will petition union minister for Cauvery water: Stalin

CHENNAI: A delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs led by state irrigation minister Duraimurugan will meet union Jal Shakthi minister and petition him to not engage the representation made by Karnataka contrary to facts on the Cauvery Water issue. The delegation would also urge the union minister to suitably advise Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the CWMA/CWRC orders.

In a statement issued in this regard, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the government of Karnataka has issued a baseless statement that the (water) request of Tamil Nadu was 'unfair' and the latter has increased its Ayacut area.

Stating that Karnataka, in its September 13 dated letter to the union Jal Shakti ministry, has wrongly informed that Tamil Nadu would get necessary rains during the northeast monsoon and the state has necessary ground water in Cauvery delta, Stalin said that a delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs led by state irrigation minister Duraimurugan would submit a memorandum to the union Jal Shakti minister urging him to not consider the averments made by Karnataka contrary to the truth.

The delegation would also urge the union Jal Shakti ministry to advise the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to order Karnataka to release 12,500 cusecs to TN in stipulated time considering the forecast of the CWRC (Cauvery Water Regulation Committee) based on IMD reports that rainfall in the Cauvery catchments would be normal for the next 15 days from September 13.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has only received 38.4 tmcft of the 103.5 tmcft it is entitled to till September 14 in the current water year, the CM said that water was released from Mettur Dam on June 12 this year for Kuruvai cultivation based on 69.25 tmcft storage in Mettur Dam, IMD's normal rainfall forecast and the water quantum stipulated by the Supreme Court.

The CM also reasoned that the state moved the apex court on August 14 owing to the inability of the CWRA and CWRC to resolve the deadlock in Karnataka releasing the stipulated quantity of water to Tamil Nadu.