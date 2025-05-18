TN minister TRB Rajaa meets Indian envoy in Vietnam to strengthen bilateral trade ties

CHENNAI: In a strategic move to enhance Tamil Nadu's global economic footprint, State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce, TRB Rajaa, met with the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya, in Hanoi on Saturday (May 17).

The meeting focused on deepening trade relations and industrial cooperation between Tamil Nadu and Vietnam.

Announcing the engagement in a social media post, Minister Rajaa stated, “Met the Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya in Hanoi to strengthen trade and investment ties between Tamil Nadu and Vietnam. The discussion focused on unlocking new avenues of industrial collaboration and boosting economic engagement.”

The minister's visit comes as part of Tamil Nadu's broader mission to attract foreign direct investment and position itself as a dynamic hub for global manufacturing, innovation, and commerce. The talks reportedly touched upon expanding joint ventures, improving bilateral trade channels, and fostering technology exchange.

TRB Rajaa also visited the Hong Fu facility in Haiphong — a prominent Taiwanese footwear manufacturing company in Vietnam.

“The factory floor was abuzz with activity, and I had the opportunity to witness first-hand the intricate processes involved in shoe manufacturing,” he said. Rajaa urged the company’s representatives to expedite the establishment of their unit in Tamil Nadu.

“They have confirmed that all necessary clearances have been obtained and that construction of their facility will begin shortly. I also encouraged them to consider further expansion in Tamil Nadu,” he stated.