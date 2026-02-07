TN Minister Sivasankar takes kids on fossil trip

TIRUCHY: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar on Saturday organised a one-day educational tour for 232 Class 9 students from government schools in Kunnam constituency, taking them to the Fossil Museum in Ariyalur, bearing the entire cost of the visit.
The students, from schools located in Melamathur, Asoor, Othiyam and Kunnam in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, were taken to the museum to learn about prehistoric geological processes and the region’s rich archaeological history. The minister, who represents Kunnam constituency, accompanied the students and interacted with them during the visit.
Addressing the students, Sivasankar said it was important to explore and understand the historical and scientific sites in one’s own region before looking beyond. “We have abundant treasures locally. You must feel proud to learn about the history of this land,” he said.
Highlighting the uniqueness of the exhibits, he told the students that while monuments like the Taj Mahal are man-made, the fossils on display are natural remnants of living beings that existed in the region several million years ago. He also clarified students’ doubts during the interaction.
Booklets on fossils, stationery items and snacks were distributed to the students, who were picked up from their respective schools. Officials said similar visits would be organised for students from other schools in the constituency in the coming days.