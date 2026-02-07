TN Minister Sivasankar takes kids on fossil trip

The students, from schools located in Melamathur, Asoor, Othiyam and Kunnam in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, were taken to the museum to learn about prehistoric geological processes and the region’s rich archaeological history. The minister, who represents Kunnam constituency, accompanied the students and interacted with them during the visit.



Addressing the students, Sivasankar said it was important to explore and understand the historical and scientific sites in one’s own region before looking beyond. “We have abundant treasures locally. You must feel proud to learn about the history of this land,” he said.