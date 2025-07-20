TN Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan opens facilitation centre at Anna University for deep-tech innovations

CHENNAI: The Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, recently inaugurated a Technology Transfer Facilitation Centre in the city to strengthen the state's position as a hub for deep-tech innovation.

The centre, established on the campus of Anna University, College of Engineering, has been set up to bridge the gap between academic institutions and research organisations on one side, and startups and industries on the other, by facilitating the efficient transfer of deep-tech innovations.

As a catalyst for deep-tech growth, the Tamil Nadu Technology Transfer Facilitation Centre (TNTTFC) would address systemic challenges such as fragmented networks, regulatory barriers, and hurdles to commercialisation, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said after inaugurating the centre.

“This centre will enable Tamil Nadu to compete at an international level in fields like Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, biotechnology, and clean energy,” he was quoted as saying in a press release issued on Sunday.

An initiative funded by the Tamil Nadu government under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives, the centre will serve as a centralised platform for technology commercialisation and global collaborations, including IP management, licensing, and market analysis.

State Planning Commission Executive Vice Chairman J Jeyaranjan said the facility would actively support startups, MSMEs, and researchers in scaling and commercialising innovative technologies through structured funding, training, and mentorship programmes.

Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) CEO Vanitha Venugopal said the facility would also facilitate the execution of joint projects, research initiatives, and consulting engagements that address industry needs while advancing scientific discovery.