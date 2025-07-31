TN Minister KN Nehru eyes 41 lakh new membership from Delta region

TIRUCHY: Even as most of the opposition parties are in alliance negotiation mode, the DMK has commenced its groundwork targeting an enrolment of 30 per cent of total voters across the State, with the party’s Tiruchy strongman and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru claiming that the Delta region has added 28.57 lakh new members so far.

DMK’s principal secretary, KN Nehru, on Wednesday said that the Tiruchy unit of the party is inching closer to the target of enrolling 41 lakh new members from the Delta region. “Party workers need to put in more hard work to ensure 10.99 lakh more members are enrolled in the party, ensuring DMK president MK Stalin’s target of reaching out to 30% of voters,” Nehru said.

We will prove our workmanship and shall go beyond the target set by our chief, he added, at a meeting on the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' campaign. Party men from the region claim that more women are keen to join the party, citing the government’s schemes as a success.

Tiruchy West, Nehru’s home constituency, has recorded the maximum enrolment of 1.22 lakh, surpassing every other district in the state, according to party men. Nehru said that the workers in his constituency had witnessed more people volunteering to join the party and asked the party functionaries to approach them promptly.

As per the organisational data, the Delta region has enrolled 24 per cent in urban areas, 22 per cent in town panchayat and 28 per cent in the union level. Meanwhile, a few segments had registered less than 20 per cent enrolment. Among them, Nannilam clocked only 11 per cent, Thiruthuraipoondi 15 per cent, Sirkazhi 15 per cent, Poompuhar 18 per cent and Neyveli 19 per cent.