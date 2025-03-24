TN Minister Duraimurugan keeps the House in good humour

Begin typing your search...

    Upon noticing this, Chief Minister M K Stalin signalled the Speaker, M Appavu, to allow the minister to continue his reply while seated.

    24 March 2025
    Minister for the Water Resources Department (WRD) Duraimurugan

    CHENNAI: Leader of the House and senior minister Duraimurugan kept the House in good humour while replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department.

    Nearly 20 minutes into his reply, the octogenarian minister showed signs of discomfort. Upon noticing this, Chief Minister M K Stalin signalled the Speaker, M Appavu, to allow the minister to continue his reply while seated. The Speaker then asked the minister to sit and continue with his response. Duraimurugan mentioned that he was feeling unwell and expressed doubt about attending the session.

    In response, the Speaker said, “You will live hale and healthy for 100 years,” prompting laughter from the assembly. With a sharp and witty retort, Duraimurugan responded, “There is no doubt about it.” This sparked a wave of laughter across the house, as the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and other members joined in.

