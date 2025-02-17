TN Minister Duraimurugan hospitalised with respiratory discomfort

CHENNAI: DMK general secretary and state irrigation minister Duraimurugan was on Monday admitted to a corporate hospital in the city following reported respiratory discomfort. Sources in the DMK said that the party general secretary complained of breathing difficulties owing to chest congestion since last night. He was admitted to a leading corporate hospital on Greams Road for treatment.

After inaugurating several welfare works at the state secretariat, Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Duraimurugan at the hospital and inquired about his health with the hospital doctors. DMK sources with knowledge of the development said that the party general secretary might be discharged later today or tomorrow after treatment.