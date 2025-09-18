TN Medical Council to sensitise docs, students on LGBTQIA+ rights

CHENNAI: Keeping in line with the provisions of the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Trans Persons, the TN Medical Council has directed for sensitisation of medical practitioners, educators and students on matters concerning transgender health, LGBTQIA+ issues, rights and dignity.

In July, the DMK government released the much anticipated State Policy for Transgender Persons by Chief Minister Stalin. The policy, valid for five years, covers key features to improve the socio-economic conditions of the trans community in TN.

In line with that, the registrar of TNMC had directed required sensitisation relating to trans persons in all Continuing Medical Education (CME). The circular highlighted that it was imperative to ensure all medical practitioners, educators and students were sensitised on trans persons’ health, overall LGBTQIA+ issues and their rights and dignity.

To educate all stakeholders, CMEs have been directed to conduct dedicated sessions in the academic and training schedules, which will entail ethical and legal responsibilities in providing healthcare without discrimination, and the prohibition of coercive and discredited practices, in ‘conversion therapy’. Professionals and students will also be educated on the best practices in medical education and clinical care for trans persons and LGBTQIA+ rights, along with trans persons and other members in the spectrum sharing their perspectives and lived experiences.

The council had highlighted that it would monitor the implementation of these directions and call for records for verifications. TNMC had directed that such sessions may be conducted as standalone CMEs or integrated within the existing programmes, ensuring meaningful coverage. And, the programme completion report would also be furnished to the council within 30 days.

Meanwhile, some of the announcements made in the policy are: The State will provide scholarships to trans persons and intersex students to pursue collegiate education, a nodal person in educational institutions to counsel students in need and a short-stay home for trans persons and intersex along with a toll-free helpline.