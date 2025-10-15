TN man murdered, body dumped at border

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police on Tuesday recovered the dismembered body parts of a man who had been missing for the past three months, from a lake along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border. One person has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as Gunaseelan (56) of Tiruttani. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was murdered by Iyappan (33), a man he had been raising as his own son.

Police said Gunaseelan, who had two daughters, had recently purchased a piece of land and registered it in their names. This reportedly angered Iyappan, leading to frequent quarrels between them.

Gunaseelan went missing in the last week of June, prompting his family to file a missing persons complaint. Acting on a tip-off about the strained relationship between the two, police detained Iyappan for questioning. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Gunaseelan, dismembering the body, and dumping the remains at the TN–AP border.

The recovered remains have been sent for autopsy. Police are interrogating Iyappan further to identify possible accomplices.