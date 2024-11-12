TN man held for smuggling ganja at Kochi airport

KOCHI: A man from Tamil Nadu was arrested at Kochi International Airport for smuggling hybrid ganja from Thailand, the Kerala Excise said on Monday. Muhammad Ukash (28) from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, was found in possession of 940 grams of ganja when he arrived from Thailand. He was arrested on charges of smuggling the drug.

According to officials, the airport customs department alerted the excise team after a suspicious item was found during a baggage check. The seized drug was transferred to Aluva Excise Range Office, officials said. An examination of his passport revealed that Ukash had travelled to Thailand three times in the past month.