TN man attacks fiancée, kills her mother after their wedding gets called off

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured and her mother hacked to death after the woman's fiancé allegedly attacked them near Kariyapatti in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the attack was triggered by anger over the wedding being called off.
The deceased was identified as Vinayaga Jothi, while the injured woman, Varsha, has been admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment.
According to the police, a marriage between Varsha and her relative, Yuvaraj, had been arranged a few months ago. The wedding was later called off because Varsha was unwilling to go through with it. Enraged by her decision, Yuvaraj allegedly nursed a grudge against the family.
According to the report, Yuvaraja allegedly entered Varsha's house at Kalkurichi near Kariyapatti on Wednesday armed with a sickle and attacked her.
Hearing her daughter's cries, Vinayaga Jothi rushed to intervene and attempted to stop the assault. The accused allegedly turned on her and attacked her with the weapon. She sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.
Varsha also suffered severe injuries in the attack before the accused fled the scene.
Neighbours alerted the police and rushed the injured woman to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.
Following the attack, Yuvaraja reportedly surrendered before the Mallankinaru police station.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are probing the circumstances that led to the attack and are recording statements from family members and witnesses.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality, with residents expressing grief over the killing and demanding strict action against the accused. Further investigation is under way.