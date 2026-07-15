TN man attacks fiancée, kills her mother after their wedding gets called off

Mother killed while trying to protect daughter

According to the report, Yuvaraja allegedly entered Varsha's house at Kalkurichi near Kariyapatti on Wednesday armed with a sickle and attacked her.

Hearing her daughter's cries, Vinayaga Jothi rushed to intervene and attempted to stop the assault. The accused allegedly turned on her and attacked her with the weapon. She sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

Varsha also suffered severe injuries in the attack before the accused fled the scene.

Neighbours alerted the police and rushed the injured woman to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.