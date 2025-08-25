TN lowering spend on health, edu; even Bihar far ahead of us: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for reducing fund allocations for education and health and said that the DMK government has failed in all departments.

"As per the report titled State of State Finances, the Tamil Nadu government allocated 13.7 per cent of its budget to education, which is lower than the recommended 15 per cent. The Delhi state government has allocated 24.2 per cent of its budget to education. Bihar, one of the underdeveloped states, has allocated 21.4 per cent," Anbumani said in a statement.

He added that the National Health Policy recommends at least 8 per cent of the budget to the Health Department, saying that Tamil Nadu is falling below in that parameter too. The Delhi state government has allocated 13 per cent, and the Puducherry government has allocated 9.5 per cent. But the Tamil Nadu government allocated only 5 per cent, Anbumani said.

"During the AIADMK regime, 1.65 per cent of the total Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) was allocated for education. DMK reduced the allocation to 1.39 per cent. Also, AIADMK allocated 0.76 per cent to health. DMK reduced the allocation to 0.65 per cent," he pointed out.

Saying that the DMK government has failed in all the departments, he warned that the people will teach an unforgettable lesson in the upcoming State Assembly elections.