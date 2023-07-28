TN logs 2 fresh Covid-19 infections, active cases at 6

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two COVID-19 cases, one in Chennai and Coimbatore each, on Thursday and the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State rose to 36,10,623.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at zero per cent after 873 people tested in the past 24 hours. Two new recoveries were reported in the State, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,536.