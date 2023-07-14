TN logs 1 fresh COVID-19 case, TPR at 0.1%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported one COVID-19 case in Chennai on Thursday, taking the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State to 36,10,611. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent, after 1,396 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 7.

There were no new recoveries and total recoveries from COVID-19 stood at 35,72,523. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours.