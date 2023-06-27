TN liquor utility to be totally computerised

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), a state-run body that deals with the sale of liquor, will now be fully computerised.From raising an indent for stock, transporting it from distilleries and up to the point of sales, the entire operation will become computerised.

There were several complaints against Tasmac employees charging more than the MRP from tipplers and if they buyer insisted on the change, then he is not given the liquor.

This led to confrontation and physical assaults in several outlets.

Sources in Tasmac told IANS that invoicing and payments will also be computerised leading to buyers getting printed bills for their purchase at retail shops.

Cashless payment modes will also be implemented, the sources added.

A senior Tasmac officer told IANS that this would help in easier reconciliation of sales volume with cash.

The inventory across the state can also be tracked in real time using the a QR code.

The latest measure will also end several teething issues related to the functioning of the state government controlled cooperative.

According to the sources, public sector undertaking, Railtel (NS:RAIT) is getting the contract at Rs 294 crore.

The annual turnover of Tasmac in the 2022-23 financial year was Rs 44,000 crore.