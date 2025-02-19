TN linguistic minorities forum urges CM Stalin to implement NEP, cites constitutional rights

CHENNAI: The Linguistic Minorities Forum of Tamil Nadu (LIMFOT) on Wednesday fervently appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to implement the National Educational Policy (NEP 2020) in the state, citing the constitutional rights of linguistic minorities.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, LIMFOT Chairman CMK Reddy pointed out that Tamil Nadu is home to the largest number of linguistic minorities in the country, with a staggering 40 per cent of the state's population belonging to 12 minority language groups, including Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Malayalam, Sourashtra, Marathi, Rajasthani, Arabic, Sanskrit, and Hindi.

Reddy emphasised that the NEP 2020 stipulates that every state should offer three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, and that no language, including Hindi or Sanskrit, should be imposed as compulsory.

He also cited Supreme Court judgments that have consistently upheld the right of parents to choose the medium of instruction for their children.

"The sanctity of the two-language formula is debatable when schools in our state with CBSE syllabus, including those run by politicians, follow the three-language policy," Reddy argued.

"It is ironic that while Tamil Nadu leaders justifiably demand that Tamil students in other states be allowed to pursue their mother tongue, and linguistic minorities in our state are denied the same facility," he noted.

The forum urged the Chief Minister to honour the Constitution's provisions and the Supreme Court's verdict by allowing linguistic minorities to learn their mother tongue and Tamil without any hindrance.

Reddy also assured that linguistic minorities in the state have always been enthusiastic about learning Tamil and appreciating its culture but have sought equal opportunities to study their mother tongue as a compulsory subject in schools.