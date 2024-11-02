TN likely to receive above average rainfall in November: Weather department

CHENNAI: As the northeast monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, various parts of the state are likely to record above average rainfall in November.

Also, the mercury level might rise marginally by one - two degree Celsius in the coming days especially coastal districts of Tamil Nadu due to change in wind pattern over the sea.

Due to a trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Sri Lanka to coastal Karnataka.

Intense rainfall warning has been issued for 10 districts - Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. The rest of the state is expected to receive light to moderate rain.

Subsequently, the state is likely to get a brief from the rainfall activity in the next three days.

A cyclonic circulation might prevail over the sea and trigger rain in various parts of the state from November 7. Tamil Nadu is likely to receive above average rainfall this month.

On the other hand, the system over the sea is likely to change the wind flow pattern and increase the maximum temperature over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai.

The mercury level is likely to increase by one to two degree Celsius, however, no abnormal trigger in maximum temperature to witness in the state.

The capital Chennai and suburbs witnessed moderate to heavy rains lashed in recent days under the influence of a trough prevailing over south TN and adjoining Sri Lanka to coastal Karnataka.

The wet weather is likely to continue for the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to record around 31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

During the northeast monsoon season (Oct 1 to November 2), the state received 22 cm of rainfall against 18 cm that is excess rainfall by 21 percent.

Of which, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Coimbatore district with 113 percent more monsoon spells within a short span due to the recent intense rainfall.

As many as 13 districts of Tamil Nadu saw deficit rainfall including Ariyalur, Chengalpattu and Cuddalore.