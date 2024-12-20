TN Legislative Assembly session to begin with Guv Ravi’s address on Jan 6

CHENNAI: The maiden session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly of 2025 would begin with the customary address of the state governor at the Assembly Secretariat here on January 6.

According to a notification issued by the state assembly secretary K Srinivasan on Friday afternoon,”The session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly would be convened at the Assembly Hall in the state secretariat at 9:30 AM on January 6. The governor will deliver his address at that time.”

The notification issued by the Assembly secretariat this time was starkly different in its tone and tenor compared to similar notifications circulated to the media under such circumstances in the past.

Assembly notifications issued in the past ahead of the first assembly session of the year would usually state that the session would begin with the customary address of the Governor.

This time, the assembly secretariat notification specifically stated that the session would be convened and the governor would speak then.

The Tamil Nadu governor would deliver his Assembly address in the backdrop of a face off between the Raj Bhavan and the State Government over the issue of appointment of Vice-chancellors of universities in the state.

The Assembly communique has been circulated barely a couple of days after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi advised the state government to recall its earlier notification issued for constituting a select committee for identifying the V-C of Annamalai University without the inclusion of a UGC representative in the search committee as was suggested by the Governor.

The Governor's address has been a political talking point in Tamil Nadu ever since incumbent Ravi read out the speech after omitting certain portions of the text prepared by the state government, which responded by only placing on Assembly records the actual speech prepared by it.