TN leaders alarmed over possible inclusion of Bihar guest workers in voter list

CHENNAI: Several political leaders in Tamil Nadu have expressed serious concern over the possibility of guest workers from Bihar being included in the state's electoral rolls, following the Election Commission of India's (ECI) revelation that 36 lakh voters were missing from Bihar's voter list.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, NTK chief coordinator Seeman, and Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) founder T Velmurugan have strongly opposed what they see as an attempt to alter Tamil Nadu's political landscape by including migrant workers as voters.

Duraimurugan, in a statement, said, "This is a matter of serious concern. These workers have come to Tamil Nadu for employment, but issuing voter ID cards to them here could lead to a major political shift in the state's future."

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on Chief Minister M K Stalin to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the issue.

"The ECI is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, where reports suggest that Dalits and minorities are being removed from the rolls. Tamil Nadu is next in line for such a revision, and there's a strong possibility that lakhs of guest workers from other states may be added to our voter list," he said while addressing the media in Villupuram.

"This could drastically change the political scenario in the state. Stalin must take immediate action," he urged.

NTK leader Seeman warned of strong protests if the ECI goes ahead with a similar revision in Tamil Nadu.

"Adding people from the North to the state's voter list is a great injustice. It is a direct threat to the rights of the Tamil people. All democratic forces must unite and resist this dangerous attempt by the BJP to seize power in states where they have no political base," Seeman said in a statement.

Tamizhaga Vaazhvumurai Katchi founder leader T Velmurugan expressed shock over reports that 6.5 lakh migrant workers from Bihar may have already been included in the Tamil Nadu electoral rolls.

"Lakhs of migrant workers are employed here, and this is not just about numbers - it is a threat to the culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu. The BJP is clearly trying to manipulate the electoral system to form a government here," he said.

The leaders called for immediate scrutiny of the ongoing revision process and demanded transparency from the Election Commission.