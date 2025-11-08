TN launches advanced TAEI Registry 2.0 to strengthen emergency care network

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday launched the upgraded Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) Registry 2.0, a comprehensive digital platform aimed at enhancing the quality and efficiency of emergency medical services across the State.

According to Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, the TAEI, introduced in 2017, has transformed emergency response systems by converting conventional hospital casualty units into fully equipped emergency departments with cutting-edge infrastructure, advanced medical equipment, and trained personnel. Currently, 113 centres, including 36 medical college hospitals, five attached institutions, 31 district headquarters hospitals, and 41 sub-district hospitals, operate strategically along major highways to ensure swift response to critical emergencies.

“The initiative focuses on six key pillars: myocardial infarction, burns, poison and bites, PREM, trauma, and stroke. The newly developed TAEI Registry 2.0, accessible via both web and mobile applications, records real-time patient data from the 108 ambulance service and hospitals. This digitised registry will facilitate data-driven insights to improve patient outcomes and elevate the standard of emergency medical care,” Subramanian told reporters at Kalaivanar Arangam here after launching the application.