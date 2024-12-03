TN landslide: Vijay urges TN Govt to take precautionary measures

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president, Vijay, on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives in the devastating landslide that occurred in the Arunachala Hill, Tiruvannamalai.

Vijay praised the disaster relief teams for their tireless efforts in rescuing those affected by the landslide.

He emphasised the importance of recognising the bravery and selflessness of these individuals, who risk their lives to save others.

However, the TVK leader stressed the need for the Union and State governments to take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He urged the governments to implement appropriate precautionary measures during cyclones, rains, and floods, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters.

"The Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Trichy, Perambalur, and Tirupattur," he said in a social media post.

In light of this warning, the actor-turned-politician appealed to the ruling DMK government to provide basic facilities, including food and shelter, to people living in the foothills and low-lying areas.

He emphasised the need for the government to take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the heavy rainfall.