TN, Kerala must work together to protect language, culture & literature from fascist BJP: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Continuing his relentless attack against the Centre-ruling BJP, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said Tamil Nadu and Kerala must work together to protect their language, culture and literature from the fascist BJP. He also exhorted the people and parties of Kerala to support the fight against the communal forces.

Speaking at a literary festival organised by the Malayala Manorama group in Kozhikode, Udhayanidhi said, “The states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have deep love towards their culture. We both face threats from the BJP, which is trying to impose its vision of one nation, one culture, one election, one language, one dress code, one religion, and one food on us and all other Indian states.

“Let us join hands and stand together to protect our languages, our culture, and literature of all states from fascist BJP,” Udhayanidhi said.

Elaborating on the linguistic and socio-political reforms initiated by the Dravidian movement for over a century to protect the Tamil language and its cultural identity from the onslaught of Sanskrit and Hindi imposition, Udhayanidhi said, “Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the two most progressive states in India. Both have successfully kept fascist and communal forces at bay. Why do the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala stand so strongly against fascism? It is because of the progressive politics firmly established here. Literature pre-dating the Dravidian movement was only mythology and bhakti (spiritual) literature. Our leaders invoked Tamil literature to promote rationalism and scientific temper. Leaders like Anna and Kalaignar popularised Tamil literature that was rooted in human life and popular culture.

“The Dravidian movement placed Tamil as the core of Tamil identity. Tamil wasn’t seen merely as a medium of communication, but as a voice of a community seeking recognition, dignity and independence from Hindi imposition,” he added.

So-called nationalists threatening to divide India

Referring to equality, rationalism and anti-religious beliefs, the core values of the Dravidian movement echoed by its leaders, the Deputy CM said the impact of the literary and linguistic ethos and social endeavours reflected in Tamil Nadu’s language policies, cultural festivals and educational curriculum that preserve the unique linguistic identity of Tamil Nadu.

“Today, the pride in Tamil language and literature fuels policies and discussion about State autonomy and cultural excellence. Earlier, Tamil Nadu’s stand against linguistic subordination was as divisive by the nationalistic forces of that era. They thought our opposition to the Hindi imposition would eventually lead to the disunity of the nation. However, history has proved otherwise after many decades. The so-called nationalist forces who still want to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states are the real divisive ones and a threat to national unity,” Udhayanidhi said.

Ready to return AIIMS brick when Centre allots funds

“I am standing with a sense of pride that struggles carried out by the Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu have saved most of the languages from falling prey to Hindi imposition,” he added. He quipped that he was still in safe possession of the ‘AIIMS-Madurai brick’, which he was ready to return whenever the Union government allotted funds for.