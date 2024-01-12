TN is the leader in attracting international investments: Shanmugham

CHENNAI: Singapore law and home minister K Shanmugham on Friday said that Tamil Nadu was a leader in attractive investments and the long term vision of the state was being noticed by investors world over.

Speaking at the World Tamils Diaspora Day 2024 function here, Shamugham said that the economic growth of Tamil Nadu was crucial for the sustained development of Tamil.

Adding that without economic progress, language, culture and art would perish, Shanmugham said, "India is growing faster.

It is one of the fast growing economies in the world. States of India are competing with other states to woo international investors.

Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in attracting investments. The long term vision of the TN government is noticed by investors."

Describing the recently concluded GIM (Global Investors Meet), which saw MoUs signed for Rs 6.6 lakh crore, as a good foundation for the state's growth, the Singapore minister said that Tamil Nadu is marching successfully towards achieving the US $ one trillion target and overseas Tamils must play their role in developing Tamil and its culture.

Citing Singapore as a classic example of Tamil development, he said that the Tamils account for only five to six per cent of the country's population, yet Tamil is one of the four official languages and it is compulsory for children there to learn Tamil in Singapore schools.

Drawing a parallel between Singapore and Tamil Nadu, which have an economy of US $400 Billion US $, Shanmugham said that Tamil Nadu was growing faster at 13 to 14 % growth every year and if the state works with a long -term vision, investors would definitely come to the state.

Mission to create jobs for youths: PTR

Speaking at the conclave, state IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that his ministry was working with the mission to create opportunities and jobs for Tamils youths in the golden era, keeping in mind the evolving nature of work, workforce, global economy and geopolitics.